Taylor Swift Announces ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Dates & Fans Are Not 'Ready For It'

Ready for it, Swifties? Taylor Swift just announced dates for her 2018 "reputation Stadium Tour," marking her biggest trek yet!
The first round of dates includes 27 stops at stadiums across the country – beginning May 8 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ through Oct. 6 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
The pop superstar has headlined some impressive venues in the past, but the "reputation Stadium Tour” is her most ambitious venture to date as Taylor will be performing to nearly 100,000 fans each night.
"reputation" was released just days ago on Friday Nov. 10, and it already on track to be the best-selling album of 2017 with estimated first week sales of 1.5 million. This will be her fourth consecutive album to sell over one million copies in the first week of release.
To grab tickets to Tay’s hotly-anticipated "reputation Stadium Tour," fans must register at Taylor Swift Tix through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Registration closes Tuesday, Nov. 28.
Check out the full list of dates below!
May 8 – Glendale, AZ
May 12 – Santa Clara, CA
May 19 – Pasadena, CA
May 22 – Seattle, WA
May 25 – Denver, CO
June 2 – Chicago, IL
June 30 – Louisville, KY
July 7 – Columbus, OH
July 10 – Washington, DC
July 14 – Philadelphia, PA
July 17 – Cleveland, OH
July 21 – East Rutherford, NJ
July 28 – Foxborough, MA
August 4 – Toronto, ON
August 7 – Pittsburgh, PA
August 11 – Atlanta, GA
August 14 – Tampa, FL
August 18 – Miami, FL
August 25 – Nashville, TN
August 28 – Detroit, MI
September 1 – Minneapolis, MN
September 8 – Kansas City, MO
September 15 – Indianapolis, IN
September 18 – St. Louis, MO
September 22 – New Orleans, LA
September 29 – Houston, TX
October 6 – Arlington, TX
-- Oscar Gracey