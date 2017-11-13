Taylor Swift Announces ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Dates & Fans Are Not 'Ready For It'

Ready for it, Swifties? Taylor Swift just announced dates for her 2018 "reputation Stadium Tour," marking her biggest trek yet!

The first round of dates includes 27 stops at stadiums across the country – beginning May 8 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ through Oct. 6 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

The pop superstar has headlined some impressive venues in the past, but the "reputation Stadium Tour” is her most ambitious venture to date as Taylor will be performing to nearly 100,000 fans each night.