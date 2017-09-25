Taylor Swift & Cardi B Support Each Other’s Smash Singles As They Race To Top The Charts

Taylor Swift and Cardi B may be in a tight race to top Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, but the two music queens are showing support for each other’s hits!
Cardi B – who could be the first solo female rapper to top the chart since 1998 with her single "Bodak Yellow" – posted this fierce Instagram Story singing along to "Look What You Made Me Do" in the car.
It’s not the first time Cardi has shown she’s a Swiftie! When Taylor’s fans tweeted Cardi their support for "Bodak Yellow," she gave the superstar quite a shout-out.
"Love me some Taylor Swift my freaking self!" she wrote.
While Taylor hasn’t responded directly on social media, she did like the post from her personal Tumblr. That must mean she approves of the new rap queen!
We know Tay loves rap music, from her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar to performing with Nicki Minaj, so we’d love to see her team up with Cardi soon!
-- Oscar Gracey