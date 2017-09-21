Taylor Swift Considers Adopting Pet Rat In Behind-The-Scenes Video

Taylor Swift may be the most famous cat mom in the world, but is the "New Taylor" about to adopt a pet rat too?

The pop star shared another behind-the-scenes peek at her record-breaking music video for "Look What You Made Me Do," introducing fans to her special co-star in the birdcage scene… a live rat!

"You’re the best co-star ever," Taylor said while petting the rodent. "I’m going to take you with me."