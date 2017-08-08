Taylor Swift Court Case: Latest

Taylor Swift's mother cried during opening statements at a civil trial involving her daughter's claim that she was groped by a former radio disc jockey in Denver.
Andrea Swift became emotional Tuesday when a lawyer pointed her out in a courtroom and described the close mother-daughter relationship.
The opening statements came after eight jurors were selected to decide the case.
About 25 members of the public were present, with many appearing to be less than 40 years old.
During opening statements, Taylor Swift often looked at her mother and sometimes shook her head, swallowed hard or whispered to her lawyer.
David Mueller sued Swift, claiming her false accusation cost him his job at a country music station. Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault.