Taylor Swift Covers British Vogue With Her Signature 'Reputation' Style

Taylor Swift is a knockout in red on the cover of British Vogue's January 2018 issue!
Taylor sizzles on the cover of the magazine in a red Saint Laurent leather ruffled minidress by Anthony Vaccarello and the headline reads, "Taylor Remade." In the shot, her hair is slicked back in retro pin-curls and she's rocking dark — almost black — lipstick and deep smoky eyes. The look is definitely a departure for Taylor, who normally opts for bright, cherry-red lipstick and a lighter look. But as fans of the "Look What You Made Me Do Singer" know, the old Taylor is dead!
Taylor shared a snap of the cover on her Instagram account on Monday and captioned it with a bunch of thank-yous!
"Thank you @edward_enninful and @mertalas for your passion, spirit, and contagious laughter on set. Mert and Marcus took these photos for @britishvogue and my album photos for reputation, and it’s been such a bonding experience working together so closely and talking so much about what we wanted to make. It’s been a while since I’ve done a magazine cover. I’m really happy my first one back was with such wonderful people. #newvogue"
Taylor Swift Covers British Vogue (Twitter)
Taylor's magazine cover comes hot on the heels of her triumphant return to the stage with "Reputation." Taylor, who has been laying low for nearly all of 2017, hit the KISS FM Jingle Ball and the Poptopia concert in San Jose, California, this weekend. It was her first performance in months and gave fans a taste of what is to come with her 2018 stadium tour for "Reputation."
Between her magazine cover and her upcoming tour — it's clear that 2018 is going to be the year of Taylor. The January 2018 British Vogue issue will have a 12-page spread of the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer. We are counting down the days to see the rest of these shots as we know Tay is going to slay.
The January issue of British Vogue will hit newsstands on Friday, Dec. 8.
-- Kevin Zelman