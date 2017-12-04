Taylor Swift Covers British Vogue With Her Signature 'Reputation' Style

Taylor Swift is a knockout in red on the cover of British Vogue's January 2018 issue!

Taylor sizzles on the cover of the magazine in a red Saint Laurent leather ruffled minidress by Anthony Vaccarello and the headline reads, "Taylor Remade." In the shot, her hair is slicked back in retro pin-curls and she's rocking dark — almost black — lipstick and deep smoky eyes. The look is definitely a departure for Taylor, who normally opts for bright, cherry-red lipstick and a lighter look. But as fans of the "Look What You Made Me Do Singer" know, the old Taylor is dead!

Taylor shared a snap of the cover on her Instagram account on Monday and captioned it with a bunch of thank-yous!