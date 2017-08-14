Taylor Swift Cries During Court Case Closing Arguments

Taylor Swift cried during part of closing arguments in her civil trial alleging that a former radio DJ groped her before a 2013 concert.

The lawyer for former DJ David Mueller, Gabriel McFarland, questioned Monday whether the pop star's smiling face in a photo she appeared in with Mueller was the face of someone who was upset.

Swift's mother, Andrea Swift, touched her daughter's right leg as Swift cried and wiped her face in federal court in Denver. Her lawyer also rubbed her back.