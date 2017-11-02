Taylor Swift Doesn't Need Saving On New Track 'Call It What You Want'

Taylor Swift proves she doesn't need saving with another peek at "reputation."
The 27-year-old pop star announced "Call It What You Want" – the fourth track off her highly-anticipated new album – will drop tonight.
Taylor teased lyrics from the song on social media: "Holding my breath / Slowly I said / 'You don’t need to save me.'"
From the few lines she shared, "Call It What You Want" will likely be another love song off "reputation" that will give insight into her relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn.
Fans have already compared the new track to one of Taylor's previous hits – "Love Story."
"Romeo save me, I've been feeling so alone," Tay sings in the country smash. "All there's left to do is run."
The superstar has clearly come a long way since those songs about waiting for a prince to save her. Sounds like the romance in "Call It What You Want" will be on her terms!
"reputation" is available everywhere on Nov. 10.
-- Oscar Gracey