Taylor Swift Returns With Single 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Taylor Swift is slithering back onto the charts, and she’s out for blood!
Taylor made her highly anticipated return with a new single – "Look What You Made Me Do."
The record is Taylor's darkest yet as she takes on the tabloid headlines she's been faced with for the past year.
"The world moves on another day another drama/But not for me/All I think about is karma," Swift sings on the track, adding, "Maybe I got mine/But you'll all get yours."
Its release ends days of speculation about Taylor's forthcoming project after she began a social media blackout last Friday. Since then, fans have been losing their minds theorizing when she would drop her new song.
"Look What You Made Me Do" is the lead single from Taylor's forthcoming album, "Reputation," out Nov. 10, 2017.
--Oscar Gracey