Taylor Swift, Eminem & Miley Cyrus Are Heading To 'Saturday Night Live'

"Saturday Night Live” tweeted the lineup of musical guests and hosts for the rest of the month, and it looks pretty exciting.
On November 4, Larry David will host the show while Miley Cyrus holds down Studio 8H as the musical guest. Will Larry's iconic Bernie Sanders make a comeback? This is Larry’s second time hosting and Miley’s third time performing on “SNL.”
On November 11, "Girls Trip" star Tiffany Haddish will be stepping onto the stage (for the first time) as host and Taylor Swift will be the musical guest of the night. Tay's new album, "Reputation" is being released the day before her “SNL" appearance and Swifties are already excited to find out what songs she will be performing on the sketch-show.
“SNL" will be tapping two rappers for their November 18 show: Chance The Rapper will host and Eminem will be the musical guest. Just like Taylor, Eminem's album, "Revival" is set to be released the day before his “SNL" appearance.
Between TV and music, November looks like it's going to be a hit!
-- Kevin Zelman