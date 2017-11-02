Taylor Swift Gets Personal With Infectious New Track

Taylor Swift / Instagram
Taylor Swift seemingly details her romance with British actor Joe Alwyn in her new dreamy pop ballad "Call It What You Want."
The 27-year-old pop sensation gets personal on the new track – which dropped Thursday night – finally giving fans a glimpse into her highly guarded love life.
While Taylor has kept a low profile over the past year after drama with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Calvin Harris, "Call It What You Want" reveals she spent that time falling for her new man.
"All the liars are calling me one / Nobody’s heard from me for months / I’m doing better than I ever was," Tay sings.
The singer also pays no mind to critics of her "reputation" who doubt her relationships, singing: "I want to wear his initial on a chain round my neck / Not because he owns me / But ‘cause he really knows me / Which is more than they can say."
Taylor Swift / Instagram
"Call It What You Want" is the fourth track released off her hotly anticipated album, "reputation," which drops on Nov. 10.
Listen to the full song below!
-- Oscar Gracey