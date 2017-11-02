Taylor Swift Gets Personal With Infectious New Track

Taylor Swift seemingly details her romance with British actor Joe Alwyn in her new dreamy pop ballad "Call It What You Want."

The 27-year-old pop sensation gets personal on the new track – which dropped Thursday night – finally giving fans a glimpse into her highly guarded love life.

While Taylor has kept a low profile over the past year after drama with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Calvin Harris, "Call It What You Want" reveals she spent that time falling for her new man.