Taylor Swift Has Her Own App The Swift Life – See The Preview!

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift announced that she has created an app called "The Swift Life," which is a "community-driven place for users to better connect with each other… and Taylor!"

She made the announcement on her YouTube channel with a video that previews what the app will include. She introduces the video saying, "Hey guys, it's Taylor.

I've got something pretty awesome that we've been working on for a while that I wanted to share with you."

In the 33-second preview, fans learn they are able to connect with Taylor and have the option to get new and exclusive photos and videos via Taylor's feed in the app. But the exciting part is that Taylor is able to "see, like, and comment on posts!"