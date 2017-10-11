Taylor Swift Has Her Own App The Swift Life – See The Preview!

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift announced that she has created an app called "The Swift Life," which is a "community-driven place for users to better connect with each other… and Taylor!"
She made the announcement on her YouTube channel with a video that previews what the app will include. She introduces the video saying, "Hey guys, it's Taylor.
I've got something pretty awesome that we've been working on for a while that I wanted to share with you."
In the 33-second preview, fans learn they are able to connect with Taylor and have the option to get new and exclusive photos and videos via Taylor's feed in the app. But the exciting part is that Taylor is able to "see, like, and comment on posts!"
Also – you are able to collect Taymojis, which will definitely be used 24/7 from now on!
Taylor has been all over social media lately, too. She most recently surprised some of her fans by dropping into their live videos and shocking the heck out of them.
"The Swift Life" is the latest announcement coming from the 27-year-old singer-songwriter. She dropped "Look What You Made Me Do" in August, which was the first single from her album "Reputation." Reputation" will be released on November 10.
So Swiftes, are you "…Ready For It?" "The Swift Life" will be available for download in late 2017.
-- Kevin Zelman