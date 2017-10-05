Taylor Swift Pics Surface From Pal Abigail Anderson’s Wedding!

Abigail and Taylor have been friends for years and Abigail inspired Tay’s song, “Fifteen.

The lyrics families read:

“You sit in class next to a red-head named Abigail / And soon enough you’re best friends / Laughing at the other girls / Who think they’re so cool / We’ll be out of here as soon as we can,” sings Swift on the track. “And Abigail gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind / And we both cried.”

Taylor was elated to celebrate Abigail's engagement in July 2016. She threw her friend an epic engagement party, which also happened to be Ed Sheeran's one year anniversary party with his girlfriend. Abigail shared her exciting news on Instagram, "When there's literally so much love around your only option is to make a room for all of your love banners & sing love songs to each other. @taylorswift we LOVE you! Kudos to @teddysphotos for the photobomb of the year."