Taylor Swift, Niall Horan & More Show Support For NYC After Deadly Terror Attack

Celebrities are sharing their shock and condolences following the deadliest terror attack on New York City since 9/11.
The terrifying incident left eight people dead and at least 11 injured when a 29-year-old man plowed a truck into a crowd of pedestrians on a busy Manhattan bike path on Tuesday, according to NBC News.
Taylor Swift immediately took to Instagram, posting a photo of the NYC sunset captioned, "I love you New York."
Former One Directioner Niall Horan paid special tribute to the terror attack victims during his concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York's Upper West Side.
"I would also like to dedicate this song to the people who lost their lives not too far away from here today in that terrible incident… So I dedicate this song to them, and the beautiful city of New York," he said, before performing his emotional track, "Flicker."
More stars flooded social media with messages of support, and also condemned the senseless violence that struck the city.
While authorities continue to investigate the suspect’s motive, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declared the incident an "act of terror aimed at innocent civilians" during a press conference on Tuesday.
