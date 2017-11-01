Taylor Swift, Niall Horan & More Show Support For NYC After Deadly Terror Attack

Celebrities are sharing their shock and condolences following the deadliest terror attack on New York City since 9/11.

The terrifying incident left eight people dead and at least 11 injured when a 29-year-old man plowed a truck into a crowd of pedestrians on a busy Manhattan bike path on Tuesday, according to NBC News.

Taylor Swift immediately took to Instagram, posting a photo of the NYC sunset captioned, "I love you New York."