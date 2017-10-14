Taylor Swift Plays New Album In Secret For Fans

Taylor Swift surprised 100 of her biggest fans with the ultimate gift –- a listening party of her hotly anticipated new album, "Reputation," a month before its release!

While the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer has been laying low in England, Swifties from across the U.K. were invited into her home for the "Reputation Secret Sessions."

Fans flocked to Twitter to detail their evening with Taylor.

"Taylor Swift has been stalking my Twitter for a year… and invited me to a secret session," one Twitter user wrote.