Taylor Swift Plays New Album In Secret For Fans

UPS/YouTube
Taylor Swift surprised 100 of her biggest fans with the ultimate gift –- a listening party of her hotly anticipated new album, "Reputation," a month before its release!
While the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer has been laying low in England, Swifties from across the U.K. were invited into her home for the "Reputation Secret Sessions."
Fans flocked to Twitter to detail their evening with Taylor.
"Taylor Swift has been stalking my Twitter for a year… and invited me to a secret session," one Twitter user wrote.
Other Swifties shared their hilarious reactions to meeting Tay as well!
Though the fans remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the album, they could not help but share their excitement all over social media.
"It’s even better than I thought it would be," Tumblr user shakeitoff6202 says of the record. "You could tell by how she spoke of it how proud and happy she was with it, and how happy she was to be in this place in her life"
Other lucky Swifties went on to describe the album as "sexy" and “shady."
The 27-year-old singer started surprising fans earlier this week by commenting on their posts and live streams on Instagram. Then, she even visited a special fan at her family’s home in England to hand deliver gifts.
With the countdown on to "Reputation," Tay must have some other swift surprises in store!
Taylor’s sixth album, "Reputation," drops Nov. 10.
-- Oscar Gracey