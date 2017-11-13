Taylor Swift Proves She Is The Artist Of A Generation With 'Reputation'

Taylor Swift's hot-blooded sixth studio album "reputation" is the sign of a confident woman in total control of her creative vision – cementing her status as the artist of a generation.

"reputation" is a monster of an album. Selling over 700,000 in its first day of release on Nov. 10, it is expected to bow out with first week sales nearing 1.5 million.

Not only will Taylor score the best-selling album of 2017 in a mere seven days, she will also manage to outsell her previous albums' already impressive numbers. After a decade, the superstar's continued upwards trajectory proves she is her only competition.