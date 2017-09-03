Taylor Swift Drops New Track 'Ready For It' Off Her New Album 'Reputation' – Could It Be About Calvin Harris?

Taylor Swift just dropped a new single "Ready For It" off her highly-anticipated album "Reputation" – and it might be her latest burn song.
In between playing bridesmaid at her close friend Abigail Anderson's wedding in Martha's Vineyard this weekend, Swifty dropped the single and the lyrics have heads spinning as fans debate what they mean and who they may be about.
All signs seem to be pointing to Tay's ex, Calvin Harris.
Knew he was a killer / First time that I saw him – Calvin already had a bad reputation (lol) after the messy relationship he had with Rita Ora. He reportedly stopped her from releasing music. So there's that.
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted – He’s a pretty handsome Scottish record producer who has a way with the ladies. Plus, he's also a Las Vegas DJ… so duh!
Younger than my exes but he act like such a man, so — Calvin, 33, was younger than some of Taylor's exes like Jake Gyllenhaal, 36. But truthfully, Taylor has dated quite a few very young guys – Harry Styles, 23 and Conor Kennedy, 22 – which makes this lyric pretty perplexing. Is she saying that Calvin was younger than some of her exes, but seemed more mature? That would make sense!
I-Island breeze and lights down low — Could Taylor be referencing her super hot, island vacation with Calvin? You know the one where those incredibly sexy Instagram photos were taken? RIP Tayvin. We'd take a look at those photos again, but the old Taylor is dead and she removed all the Insta photos.
Every lover known in comparison is a failure / I forget their names now / I'm so very tame now — Calvin was her longest, most mature and most real relationship, so this lyric makes perfect sense. Despite her long list of famous exes, Taylor never gave any public declarations to them, except for Calvin. Remember when she thanked him at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2016? "You know, for the first time, I had the most amazing person to come home to when the spotlight went out and the crowds were all gone. So I want to thank my boyfriend Adam for that." Calvin's real name is Adam Wiles.
Reporting by Oscar Gracey