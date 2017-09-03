Taylor Swift Drops New Track 'Ready For It' Off Her New Album 'Reputation' – Could It Be About Calvin Harris?

Taylor Swift just dropped a new single "Ready For It" off her highly-anticipated album "Reputation" – and it might be her latest burn song.

In between playing bridesmaid at her close friend Abigail Anderson's wedding in Martha's Vineyard this weekend, Swifty dropped the single and the lyrics have heads spinning as fans debate what they mean and who they may be about.

All signs seem to be pointing to Tay's ex, Calvin Harris.