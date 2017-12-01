Taylor Swift Reveals Los Angeles Pop-Up Shop Details

Los Angeles, are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift is bringing her "reputation" pop-up shop to Santa Monica starting Dec. 12.

Californian Swifties will be able to celebrate Taylor's hugely successful album with photo ops, unique displays and exclusive merchandise. The space will even be decked out with famous props from the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video – including Tay's golden, serpentine throne.

The first "reputation" pop-up shop opened its doors in New York City from Nov. 12 through Nov. 16. Taylor even made a surprise appearance at the storefront, snapping selfies with loyal fans that waited hours for the epic experience.

While the exact location and store hours have yet to be announced, we wouldn't be surprised if the "Gorgeous" singer has even bigger reveals up her sleeve!

-- Oscar Gracey

