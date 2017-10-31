Taylor Swift & Rihanna Are Tied For A Major Billboard Record

It's Taylor Swift and Rihanna's world and we're just living in it!

Rihanna and Taylor Swift just tied for the most No. 1s on Billboard's Digital Sales Chart. Rihanna, who previously held the record, was nearly bested by Tay after she released her new single, “Gorgeous” this month.

The pop superstars are tied with 14 No. 1s each and it'll be interesting to see what will happen when Taylor releases her album, "Reputation", on November 10.