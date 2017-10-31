Taylor Swift & Rihanna Are Tied For A Major Billboard Record

It's Taylor Swift and Rihanna's world and we're just living in it!
Rihanna and Taylor Swift just tied for the most No. 1s on Billboard's Digital Sales Chart. Rihanna, who previously held the record, was nearly bested by Tay after she released her new single, “Gorgeous” this month.
The pop superstars are tied with 14 No. 1s each and it'll be interesting to see what will happen when Taylor releases her album, "Reputation", on November 10.
"Reputation" is the first album since Drake’s “Views" album to to produce three No. 1 Digital Song Sales in a row: "Look What You Made Me Do," "…Ready For It," and “Gorgeous.”
Taylor also tied Drake for seventh place for the most entries in the Billboard Top 20 Hot 100. Elvis leads this category with 48 Top 20 Hot 100 hits.
Taylor's first Hot 100 No. 1 hit was 2012's "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” The hit was also Taylor’s official crossover from country cutie to pop icon. The single stayed at the top of the charts for three consecutive weeks.
Taylor just cannot be stopped!
-- Kevin Zelman