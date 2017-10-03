Taylor Swift Sends Flowers To Las Vegas Shooting Survivor

Taylor Swift lived up to her kind-hearted "Reputation" when she personally reached out to a survivor of the Las Vegas shooting.
Swift sent flowers to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Community Police Station in Pacoima, Calif., on Monday after one of their off-duty officers was shot during the attack.
According to the LAPD Intel Analyst Kimberlee Binder, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer sent several bouquets to the police station. Binder posted a colorful arrangement from Swift to her Instagram.
“Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night,” she captioned the image. “This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect.”
A female LAPD officer attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival was one of the 527 people injured in what would become the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.
The LAPD Foothill Community Police Station first alerted their community to the news on their Facebook page by writing, "Several off-duty LAPD employees traveled to Las Vegas to enjoy the festival and we have confirmed that one officer was struck by gunfire during the shooting. While that officer is expecting to make a full recovery, it is still unclear who else may have been injured trying to get to safety."
The tragedy in Las Vegas weighed heavily on Swift.
She tweeted her condolences early Monday morning, "There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families."
Looks like the "new Taylor" will still do whatever she can to put a smile on people's faces!