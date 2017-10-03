Taylor Swift Sends Flowers To Las Vegas Shooting Survivor

Taylor Swift lived up to her kind-hearted "Reputation" when she personally reached out to a survivor of the Las Vegas shooting.

Swift sent flowers to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Community Police Station in Pacoima, Calif., on Monday after one of their off-duty officers was shot during the attack.

According to the LAPD Intel Analyst Kimberlee Binder, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer sent several bouquets to the police station. Binder posted a colorful arrangement from Swift to her Instagram.