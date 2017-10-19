Taylor Swift Set To Drop 'Gorgeous' New Track from 'Reputation' Tonight

Taylor Swift is about to release another track off her highly-anticipated new album!
The 27-year-old superstar revealed on social media Thursday that her new song, "Gorgeous," will drop at midnight tonight.
While the pop princess didn’t reveal any other details, she did share a short teaser from the track. From this, fans can expect "Gorgeous" to be a hypnotic, pop/EDM-inspired banger.
Tay has previously released 2 songs from her forthcoming album, "Reputation"—"Look What You Made Me Do" and "…Ready For It?".
"Look What You Made Me Do" debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and currently claims the #1 spot at Pop Radio.
"Reputation" is available everywhere on Nov. 10.