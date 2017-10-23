Taylor Swift Strips Down In Electrifying New Music Video

Taylor Swift teases a sexy new music video, and you probably aren't ready for it.
The 27-year-old pop phenomenon shared a promo from her new music video for "…Ready For It?" on social media Monday, and it's Taylor like you've never seen her before…naked!
In the clip, a bionic version of Tay is seen slowly strutting toward the camera completely in the buff. Then, she becomes consumed by electricity as she shoots lightning from her hands.
Could this electrifying tease be a callout to her ex, Calvin Harris?
The Grammy winner co-wrote Calvin's smash single -- "This Is What You Came For" -- before the couple's split in summer 2016. The song played a huge part in their breakup, as the two famously feuded over writing credits.
It's probably not a coincidence that one of the lyrics on the track goes, "Lightning strikes every time she moves."
One thing is for sure; Taylor always knows how to keep things shocking!
Taylor's epic new music video premieres Thursday night. Her forthcoming album "Reputation" drops Nov. 10.
