Taylor Swift's 21 Best Song Lyrics Of All Time

12. "And darling, it was good never looking down / And right there where we stood was holy ground"

Taylor gets wistful with "Holy Ground" off her album "Red." The fast-paced track is dripping with nostalgia and longing as Tay reminisces about a former flame. Comparing the feeling of first love to "holy ground" details how sacred young love is. With such great heights, however, comes quite a way to fall when it's over.

11. "And you understand now why they lost their minds and fought the wars / And why I've spent my whole life trying to put it into words"

With "You Are In Love" – a bonus track off "1989" – Taylor gets meta about her artistic manifesto. At her core, Taylor is a romantic and fueled by the intricacies of love. Despite her continuous musical evolution, her songs will always revolve around this sentiment.

10. "And I stare at the phone, he still hasn't called / And then you feel so low you can't feel nothing at all"

Taylor doesn't hold back in the emotionally raw breakup song "Forever & Always" from her sophomore album "Fearless." Anyone reeling from a broken heart can relate to the blunt, honest lyrics as she confronts an ex that promised her forever.

9. "My thoughts will echo your name / Until I see you again / These are the words I held back / As I was leaving too soon / I was enchanted to meet you"

What makes Taylor an exemplary artist is her ability to write a seemingly simple song about a complex emotion. With "Enchanted," she cages the butterflies she felt when meeting a potential love interest for the first time.

8. "So you were never a saint / And I've loved in shades of wrong / We learn to live with pain / Mosaic broken hearts"

This lyric – tucked into the epic 5-minute track "State of Grace" – foreshadows Taylor's fascination with "reputation" and public perception. Rumored to be about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, Tay confesses to her own missteps in love while acknowledging her beau's notoriety. Plus, comparing her heartbreak to "mosaic broken hearts" is one of the most poignant metaphors in her discography.

7. "Just because you're clean don't mean you don't miss it"

"1989's" closer track "Clean" shares a powerful sentiment about moving on. Though Taylor has healed from a love lost, those sudden moments of longing for what could have been are inescapable.

6. "I loved how you walk with your hands in your pockets / How you'd kiss me when I was in the middle of saying something / There's not a day I don't miss those rude interruptions"

There's something powerful about Taylor listing the subtle details she misses after a breakup. The somber "Last Kiss" gets its power from Tay's intricate recollection of these small moments she never expected to miss.