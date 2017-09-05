Taylor Swift's Bridesmaid Speech Reveals Wild Night Out

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 in Houston (Getty Images)
Taylor Swift likely made a few people blush during her bridesmaid speech at pal Abigail Anderson's wedding in Martha's Vineyard this past weekend.
In a short clip released on Instagram, Taylor is heard regaling the crowd of revelers with a story about her friend and Abigail's new husband, Matt Lucier, on a night prior to the wedding.
"There's falling, there's stumbling," Swift said in her speech. "They make it to the bathroom and I hear sounds that I can never un-hear."
"And then, there's silence…"
Talk about a cliffhanger! While it is hard to make out what was really going on in her story about the bride and groom, it sounds like it was a pretty wild night for the pair.
In the short clip, bride Abigail is clearly laughing and smiling, showing that it was probably a funny memory for all involved.
Taylor definitely had a busy weekend. In between her bridesmaid duties, she also released a new track --"...Ready For It?" off her upcoming album, "Reputation."