Taylor Swift's Bridesmaid Speech Reveals Wild Night Out

Getty Images

Taylor Swift likely made a few people blush during her bridesmaid speech at pal Abigail Anderson's wedding in Martha's Vineyard this past weekend. 

In a short clip released on Instagram, Taylor is heard regaling the crowd of revelers with a story about her friend and Abigail's new husband,  Matt Lucier, on a night prior to the wedding. 

"There's falling, there's stumbling," Swift said in her speech. "They make it to the bathroom and I hear sounds that I can never un-hear."

A short clip of Taylor's speech at Abigail and Matt's wedding last night!

"And then, there's silence…" 

Talk about a cliffhanger! While it is hard to make out what was really going on in her story about the bride and groom, it sounds like it was a pretty wild night for the pair.

In the short clip, bride Abigail is clearly laughing and smiling, showing that it was probably a funny memory for all involved.

Taylor definitely had a busy weekend. In between her bridesmaid duties, she also released a new track --"...Ready For It?" off her upcoming album, "Reputation."

