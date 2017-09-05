Taylor Swift's Bridesmaid Speech Reveals Wild Night Out

Taylor Swift likely made a few people blush during her bridesmaid speech at pal Abigail Anderson's wedding in Martha's Vineyard this past weekend.

In a short clip released on Instagram, Taylor is heard regaling the crowd of revelers with a story about her friend and Abigail's new husband, Matt Lucier, on a night prior to the wedding.

"There's falling, there's stumbling," Swift said in her speech. "They make it to the bathroom and I hear sounds that I can never un-hear."