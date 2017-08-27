Taylor Swift's Music Video For 'Look What You Made Me Do' Is Here!

The old Taylor Swift is dead, and the new Taylor is here to slay in the amazing new music video for "Look What You Made Me Do."
The video premiered at the 2017 MTV VMAs, and features tons of outfit changes and amazing choreography.
The highly-stylized video features various versions of Taylor's public persona. She's seen as a zombie ("Taylor Swift's Reputation" as the gravestone in the video indicates), a snake queen, a blinged-out Grammy-toting version of herself, a bank robber, and a latex-clad squad leader.
There are nods throughout the video to stories about Tay that made headlines – her dancers rocked "I Heart Taylor Swift" tees, which could be a reference to her ex Tom Hiddleston's famous shirt.
"LWYMMD" ends with different versions of Taylor throughout the years bickering with each other. She pokes fun with how she's portrayed in the media, even referring to herself as "fake."
"Look What You Made Me Do" is the lead single from her highly-anticipated album, "Reputation," which drops on Nov. 10.
-- Stephanie Swaim