Taylor Swift's Music Video For 'Look What You Made Me Do' Is Here!

The old Taylor Swift is dead, and the new Taylor is here to slay in the amazing new music video for "Look What You Made Me Do."

The video premiered at the 2017 MTV VMAs, and features tons of outfit changes and amazing choreography.

The highly-stylized video features various versions of Taylor's public persona. She's seen as a zombie ("Taylor Swift's Reputation" as the gravestone in the video indicates), a snake queen, a blinged-out Grammy-toting version of herself, a bank robber, and a latex-clad squad leader.