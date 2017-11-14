Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Has Already Sold Over 1 Million Copies

There is no end in sight to Taylor Swift's "reputation" reign!
The 27-year-old superstar's sixth studio album has already sold over one million copies since its Nov. 10 release, according to Nielsen Music. It took a mere three days for Taylor to hit this huge milestone.
"reputation" is now the bestselling album of 2017 – dethroning Ed Sheeran's "Divide" which moved more than 900,000 units since it dropped last March.
This is Taylor's fourth consecutive album to surpass one million sales in its first week of release. Her Grammy-winning album "1989" sold 1.29 million in 2014. "Red" moved an impressive 1.21 million units in 2012, and "Speak Now" hauled 1.05 million copies in 2010.
Taylor's feat is made even more impressive by the fact that these numbers are in pure sales. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer is keeping "reputation" off streaming services for at least a week.
Big "reputation," even bigger sales. Congratulations, Taylor!
-- Oscar Gracey