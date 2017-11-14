Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Has Already Sold Over 1 Million Copies

There is no end in sight to Taylor Swift's "reputation" reign!

The 27-year-old superstar's sixth studio album has already sold over one million copies since its Nov. 10 release, according to Nielsen Music. It took a mere three days for Taylor to hit this huge milestone.

"reputation" is now the bestselling album of 2017 – dethroning Ed Sheeran's "Divide" which moved more than 900,000 units since it dropped last March.