Taylor Swift's Surprise 'Tonight Show' Performance Leaves Jimmy Fallon In Tears

Taylor Swift's emotional performance on "The Tonight Show" left Jimmy Fallon in tears as the late-night host mourned the loss of his mother.



Jimmy returned to the show Monday night after taking some time off to focus on family after his mother passed away.



"As some of you know, my mother Gloria passed away recently and I canceled our shows last week to be with my family and make arrangements," he told the audience. "She was such a fan of the show and everything I did."