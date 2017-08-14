Teen Choice Awards 2017: Chris Pratt Makes Post-Split Appearance, Miley Cyrus Cancels Last Minute

The Teen Choice Awards, always a bubble of teenage celebration, took time out during Sunday night's ceremony to consider the world its young audience will inherit.

Hashtags, surfboards and loud shrieks dominated the Teen Choice Awards, as usual, with YouTube star Jake Paul presiding over a show designed to be tweeted, Snapchatted and put on Instagram. But with the two-hour broadcast coming a day after the violence at a rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, some winners pleaded for teen viewers to do better than their elders.

"With all the injustice and the hatred and everything that's happened not only in the world but in our country right now, I need for you young people, I need you guys to be educated. I need you to listen. I need you to pay attention," said "Spider-Man: Homecoming" actress Zendaya, accepting an award for best summer movie actress.