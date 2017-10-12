Teresa Giudice Reveals Husband Joe Giudice Watches Bravo In Prison

Not surprisingly, Joe Giudice still likes to see his wife on TV!
On Wednesday night's episode of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Teresa Giudice confessed that her husband likes to watch "The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and “Watch What Happens Live" with the rest of his fellow inmates in prison.
"He watches all the time in there. They love Bravo there," Teresa said.
In the funny bit, Andy then waved to the camera saying, "Hey Juicy Joe!"
Teresa also used her airtime to so send her hubby a sweet message sharing, "Hi honey, love you!” She followed it up by blowing him a kiss on camera.
The 45-year-old reality star also dished about her husband’s weight loss while in prison. In a previous segment on “WWHL,” Joe Gorga revealed that his brother-in-law had lost 40 pounds and had definitely trimmed up his normally stocky frame. Teresa confirmed the slim down and exclaimed to Andy, “He looks just like you!”
Joe is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence in Fort Dix, New Jersey, for pleading guilty on multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud. Teresa famously served 15 months in federal prison prior to her husband's sentence so that their children would have at least one parent at home while the other served time.
-- Kevin Zelman