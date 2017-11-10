Terry Crews Is All Smiles At SAG-AFTRA Foundation Event After Filing Sexual Assault Report With Police

At the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of Artists Awards on Thursday night, Terry Crews seemed to be in high spirits. The 49-year-old actor smiled for the cameras as he made his way down the red carpet.

Terry's appearance comes one day after TMZ reported that he filed a report with the LAPD nearly a month after he made sexual assault allegations against a "high level Hollywood executive."

The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actor came forward in October and revealed that he had been sexually assaulted by a high-level Hollywood executive in 2016 at a Hollywood event. He claims the executive groped him in front of his wife. At the time, Crews said on Twitter that the allegations against Harvey Weinstein prompted him to come forward with his story.