Terry Crews Is All Smiles At SAG-AFTRA Foundation Event After Filing Sexual Assault Report With Police

At the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of Artists Awards on Thursday night, Terry Crews seemed to be in high spirits. The 49-year-old actor smiled for the cameras as he made his way down the red carpet.
Terry's appearance comes one day after TMZ reported that he filed a report with the LAPD nearly a month after he made sexual assault allegations against a "high level Hollywood executive."
The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actor came forward in October and revealed that he had been sexually assaulted by a high-level Hollywood executive in 2016 at a Hollywood event. He claims the executive groped him in front of his wife. At the time, Crews said on Twitter that the allegations against Harvey Weinstein prompted him to come forward with his story.
Terry wrote on Twitter, "This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME."
According to Variety, Hollywood agent Adam Venit, who is the head of talent agency William Morris Endeavor's motion picture group, has been identified as the person who allegedly groped Terry.
Adam represents Brett Ratner, Casey Affleck and Dustin Hoffman, who have all been accused of sexual harassment.
Adam is currently on leave from WME.
-- Kevin Zelman