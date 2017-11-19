Terry Crews Slams Russell Simmons On Twitter Over Sexual Harassment Allegations: 'No One Gets A Pass'

Terry Crews Russell Simmons Social (Getty Images)
Terry Crews is not backing down from the sexual assault allegations made against a powerful Hollywood agent.
The 49-year-old actor took to Twitter after entrepreneur and music mogul Russell Simmons allegedly asked Terry to "give the agent a pass."
"Message Russell Simmons sent to me regarding my sexual assault case … NO ONE GETS A PASS," Terry tweeted along with what appeared to be a screenshot of Russell’s original email.
In the email, Russell also asked for the agent to be reinstated as the head of the motion picture department at William Morris Endeavor, a talent agency.
Terry sat down with Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" last Wednesday to discuss his sexual assault allegations. The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star said that he was inspired to come forward after so many women accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.
"People need to be held accountable," he said. "This is the deal about Hollywood: It's an abuse of power. This guy, again, he's one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, and he looked at me at the end as if, you know, 'Who's going to believe you?'"
Russell has yet to respond to Terry’s tweet.