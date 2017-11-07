The Killers & Imagine Dragons To Headline Benefit Concert For Las Vegas Shooting Victims

The Killers and Imagine Dragons are headlining a benefit concert next month to help the victims of the shooting at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas.

Organizers on Tuesday announced some of the performers of the Dec. 1 concert at T-Mobile Arena.

Also scheduled to participate are trio Boyz II Men, magician David Copperfield, magic duo Penn and Teller, and Cirque du Soleil performers.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday. Prices range from $75 - $125. Proceeds will benefit the Las Vegas Victims Fund.

A 64-year-old man killed 58 people and injured hundreds more on Oct. 1 after he shattered windows of his hotel suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino and unleashed withering gunfire at the Route 91 Harvest music festival below before killing himself.

