Late Rap Icon Notorious B.I.G Will Be Honored At ASCAP Awards

The late rap icon Notorious B.I.G will be honored at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards later this month.

The performing rights organization said Thursday that the rapper will receive its ASCAP Founders Award on June 22 at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. It will be its 30th annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

The Notorious B.I.G, born Christopher Wallace in New York City, was shot to death in 1997. His mother, Voletta Wallace, his children, and his widow, R&B singer Faith Evans, will accept the award on his behalf.