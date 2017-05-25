'The Mummy' Cancels London Premiere Following Manchester Attack

Universal Pictures has scrapped plans for the London premiere of Tom Cruise's "The Mummy," the latest big, glitzy event canceled following the Manchester attack.

In a statement, the studio says it was "devastated" by Monday attack's at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester: "Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy we have decided not to move forward with the London premiere."

That move comes a day after Warner Bros. scrapped its London premiere of "Wonder Woman" on May 31. Stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright had been scheduled to walk a red carpet.

Tom Cruise arrives ahead of 'The Mummy' Australian premiere at State Theatre on May 22, 2017 in Sydney

(Getty Images)

WATCH: Manchester Tragedy: James Corden, Katy Perry & More Share Sorrow, Thousands Stand Vigil

Bands like Blondie and Take That canceled shows in the immediate aftermath of the bombing, and Netflix scrapped a few screenings. Grande's concerts through June 5 have been canceled.

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Live Nation sweeps '17
RueLaLa Wk37

Related news

Latest News