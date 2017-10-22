'The Walking Dead': What's In Store For Rick, Negan & More As Show Hits 100-Episode Milestone

And now? It remains vacant. "This is pretty much hallowed ground," said Tom Luse, the show's executive producer, as he gave a group of journalists a tour of the studio grounds. It was a tough scene to shoot, he said, and it was even tougher to lose not only two beloved characters but two actors among a crew that considers itself tight-knit.

"I don't know if we'll shoot here again," Luse said, adding later: "This is a shrine."

Virtually everything is shot on the site. One exception: The Kingdom, which is shot at Tyler Perry's studios at nearby Fort McPherson.

One of the biggest advantages and challenges? The grass and shrubs. "Greens help hide a million sins," Luse said. But they also have to ensure it doesn't get trimmed or mowed too often. "We have to constantly recreate that dead look."

The show is based on comics created by writer Robert Kirkman and artist Tony Moore. The comics are still going strong with more than 165 issues so far. In some cases, the TV show mirrors how it plays out in the comics; in other instances it veers off on its own course. Even a few characters not seen in the comics find their way on the screen, including Daryl Dixon (played by actor Norman Reedus), a crossbow-wielding character who has proved to be one of the show's most popular.

Gale Anne Hurd, an executive producer, attributes much of the cast's comradery to Andrew Lincoln, who plays lead character Grimes, a sheriff who emerged from a coma to find the zombie apocalypse has turned the world upside down.

"We work and live in a bubble. And it's great that's the case because no one has changed," Hurd said. "That's what is special about this show. Not one person from the (original) cast all of a sudden thinks they're some sort of superstar and has a big trailer or an entourage. They're still in two banger trailers."

When did it start to dawn on them when the show would become a huge success and endure? For Hurd, it was fairly early: Season 2. The characters had escaped to a sprawling farm outside of Atlanta. There was comfort, apparent safety and places nearby to raid for weapons, food and other assorted basics.