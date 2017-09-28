Then and Now: Take a Look At Playboy’s Most Iconic Women And Where They Are Now

Shannon got her start on Playboy because of a show called "Thrill of a Lifetime," which lets its viewers live out their dreams. They casted Shannon, an aspiring model, at the time. Shannon’s shoot led to her becoming the 1982 Playmate of the Year and also launched her acting career. She lived at the Playboy Mansion for about 14 months as Hugh Hefner's partner. She ended up meeting her husband, KISS bassist Gene Simmons, at the Playboy Mansion in 1983.

Shannon shared this photo on Instagram and paid her respects to Hef with a touching note. "#HughHefnerwill be missed by us both and many more around the world. He had a profound effect on my life. My husband and Hef often talked about the many things they had in common aside from me. Movies, comics, politics philosophies and love."