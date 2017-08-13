'This Is Us' Season 2: Sylvester Stallone Shares Photos From The Set

Sylvester Stallone has shared fun photos from the set of "This Is Us" Season 2.
The actor posted pics from behind-the-scenes of the NBC drama on his Instagram page, showing him with his former "Rocky Balboa" movie son, Milo Ventimiglia, and captioning the pic, "My good buddy Milo Ventimiglia who was nice enough to invite me to be on the show."
Stallone also shared a pic showing him with Chrissy Metz as they did a "Rocky"-style photo pose.
"Getting punched out by the amazing@chrissymetz On the set of THIS IS US #thisisus," he wrote to accompany a pic showing her pretending to hit him in the jaw, as he made a reaction face.
Stallone also shared one showing him with Justin Hartley, the cast member he shares scenes with on the show.
"On the THIS IS US set with Justin Hartley , this is a fantastic show and he is great to work with! #thisisus @justinhartley," Stallone wrote to caption the pic.
"This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman revealed at the Television Critics Association Summer Tour that Stallone is guest starring on "This Is Us" Season 2.
