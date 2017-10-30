Thomas Rhett Announces His 2018 Tour: The Life Changes Tour

Thomas Rhett still has a month left on his Home Team Tour, but if fans missed his show they'll have another opportunity to see him in action!
On Monday, Thomas took to Twitter to reveal he is embarking on a new tour in 2018 — the Life Changes Tour. The multi-city tour kicks off in April 2018 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and concludes in October 2018.
"Bringing my #LifeChangesTour to y'all! Will be on the road net spring & fall. 1st round of on sales THIS Friday, Check the site or app." Thomas tweeted out to his almost 2 million Twitter followers.
The Life Changes Tour is named after the "Unforgettable" singer's latest album, which recently became the first country album of 2017 to top the Billboard 200 albums chart. The album is appropriately titled because this last year, Thomas' life drastically changed when he welcomed two children. He and his wife, Lauren, adopted 2-year-old daughter, Willa Gray, and Lauren gave birth to daughter, Ada James.
Find out when Thomas Rhett will be at a city near you:
April 5 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
April 6 -- Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarket Arena
April 7 -- Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center
April 19 -- Augusta, Ga. @ James Brown Arena
April 20 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place
May 3 -- Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
May 4 -- Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Event Center
May 17 -- Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
May 18 -- Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center
Sept. 13 -- Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center
Sept. 14 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept. 20 -- Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena
Sept. 21 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ OnCenter War Memorial Arena
Sept. 22 -- Albany, N.Y. @ Union Center
Sept. 27 -- State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center
Sept. 28 -- Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Civic Center
Sept. 29 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena
Oct. 5 -- Toledo, Ohio @ The Huntington Center
Oct. 6 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Oct. 11 -- Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena
Oct. 12 -- Oklahoma City @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
Oct. 13 -- Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Oct. 18 -- Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena
Oct. 19 -- Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
Oct. 20 -- Salt Lake City @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Oct. 25 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
Oct. 26 -- Los Angeles @ The Forum
Oct. 27 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Select dates Thomas will be accompanied by Jillian Jacqueline, Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson and Midland.
Looks like 2018 will be just as busy for Thomas!
