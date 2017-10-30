Thomas Rhett Announces His 2018 Tour: The Life Changes Tour

Thomas Rhett still has a month left on his Home Team Tour, but if fans missed his show they'll have another opportunity to see him in action!

On Monday, Thomas took to Twitter to reveal he is embarking on a new tour in 2018 — the Life Changes Tour. The multi-city tour kicks off in April 2018 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and concludes in October 2018.

"Bringing my #LifeChangesTour to y'all! Will be on the road net spring & fall. 1st round of on sales THIS Friday, Check the site or app." Thomas tweeted out to his almost 2 million Twitter followers.