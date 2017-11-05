'Thor: Ragnarok' Thundered To One Of 2017's Best Box-Office Debuts

It's often been feast or famine this year at the box office. August was historically dismal, September swung to record-breaking highs, and October again badly slumped with the lowest overall gross in a decade. The year is running down 4.8 percent off last year's record pace according to comScore.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for comScore, expects November will, thanks to "Thor," Warner Bros.' "Justice League" and the Disney-Pixar release "Coco," swing back up.

"It's like a tennis match. We're up. We're down. It's not for the faint of heart," Dergarabedian said. "The industry has its work cut out for it to make up that nearly 5 percent deficit as we hit the home stretch of what has been an incredibly volatile box-office year."

The huge "Thor" opening also cements the unlikely breakthrough of New Zealand director Taika Waititi, who shepherded the $180 million production to Marvel's best reviews since 2008's "Iron Man." The movie scored a 93 percent fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes and an "A'' CinemaScore from audiences.

Waititi, 42, is a veteran of the cult comedy series "Flight of the Concords" and has previously directed largely offbeat irreverent indies like the deadpan vampire tale "What We Do in the Shadows" and the oddball outlaw comedy "Hunt for the Wilderpeople."

But the makers of some franchise tentpoles have increasingly turned to more irreverent filmmakers to lend their blockbusters a more comic swagger. The results have been mixed. Phil Lord and Chris Miller departed the stand-alone Han Solo film after creative disagreements, as did original "Ant-man" helmer Edgar Wright.

Yet "Thor: Ragnarok," from a screenplay by Eric Pearson, had no such troubles in returning Chris Hemsworth in the titular role along with franchise regular Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Also brought in was Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Cate Blanchett, as the film's villain, Hela.

Several films opened in limited release, including Greta Gerwig's coming-of-age tale "Lady Bird," with Saoirse Ronan. On four screens in New York and Los Angeles, the A24 release drew some of the most packed theaters of the year with a $93,903 per-screen average.