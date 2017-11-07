'Thor: Ragnarok' Obliterates Box Office Projections Marking Franchise Best

The God of Thunder had an even mightier opening weekend than expected. "Thor: Ragnarok," the third film in the series, scored a franchise best with a robust $122.7 million debut, making it the fourth-biggest opening of 2017.

The Walt Disney Co. and Marvel film easily took the top spot for the weekend. In second place was "A Bad Moms Christmas," with $16.8 million. The sequel to last year's sleeper hit "Bad Moms" opened on Wednesday and has netted $21.3 million to date.