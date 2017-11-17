Tim McGraw Reveals The Hilarious Way He Met His Daughter's Boyfriend

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill visited "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" where they told a funny story about the time their eldest daughter Gracie began dating.

"I was on the road working. They gave me call and they said, 'You know, Gracie's going on a date. Do you mind if she goes before you meet the guy?' Faith said I've met him. He's a really nice guy," Tim began.

"We've done all our research – everybody. He's a really nice guy. We put our Secret Service guys on it. They checked him out. Everything's good. They can go out tonight, but I'll be home tomorrow," he said.