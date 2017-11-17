Tim McGraw Reveals The Hilarious Way He Met His Daughter's Boyfriend

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill visited "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" where they told a funny story about the time their eldest daughter Gracie began dating.

"I was on the road working. They gave me call and they said, 'You know, Gracie's going on a date. Do you mind if she goes before you meet the guy?' Faith said I've met him. He's a really nice guy," Tim began.

"We've done all our research – everybody. He's a really nice guy. We put our Secret Service guys on it. They checked him out. Everything's good. They can go out tonight, but I'll be home tomorrow," he said.

WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Speak Out About Gun Control

Since Tim gave his blessing to have his daughter go out with the guy, Tim had one request of him.

"Around noon, I want him to come by the house so I can say hi to him – look him in the eye. We're doing a barbecue, so I'm in the kitchen and I forget that he's coming. I have a white apron on and a knife and I'm trimming meat up, so I've got chunks of meat all over this white apron, blood everywhere. The doorbell rings and I go to answer the door, and there's this kid who's dating Gracie standing there. I've got a knife in my hand and a bloody apron on… It worked out really well!," he shared.

Tim and Faith spent most of their year touring on their "Soul2Soul: The World Tour," and are coming back to North America beginning Spring 2018.

-- Kevin Zelman 

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La La

Related news

Latest News