Tim McGraw Reveals The Hilarious Way He Met His Daughter's Boyfriend

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill visited "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" where they told a funny story about the time their eldest daughter Gracie began dating.
"I was on the road working. They gave me call and they said, 'You know, Gracie's going on a date. Do you mind if she goes before you meet the guy?' Faith said I've met him. He's a really nice guy," Tim began.
"We've done all our research – everybody. He's a really nice guy. We put our Secret Service guys on it. They checked him out. Everything's good. They can go out tonight, but I'll be home tomorrow," he said.
Since Tim gave his blessing to have his daughter go out with the guy, Tim had one request of him.
"Around noon, I want him to come by the house so I can say hi to him – look him in the eye. We're doing a barbecue, so I'm in the kitchen and I forget that he's coming. I have a white apron on and a knife and I'm trimming meat up, so I've got chunks of meat all over this white apron, blood everywhere. The doorbell rings and I go to answer the door, and there's this kid who's dating Gracie standing there. I've got a knife in my hand and a bloody apron on… It worked out really well!," he shared.
Tim and Faith spent most of their year touring on their "Soul2Soul: The World Tour," and are coming back to North America beginning Spring 2018.
-- Kevin Zelman