'Timeless' Returning! NBC Renews Show

NBC has renewed "Timeless."
Executive Producer Eric Kripke addressed the surprise renewal (the show was leaving the network) on Saturday morning.
"The #TimeTeam went back 3 days, and changed history. @nbc picked us up for 10 episodes. Seriously." he wrote.
After saying the show would be back next summer in his first tweet, the EP later corrected himself, noting no airdate was available, but the show would be back next year.
"Info moving fast. We're airing sometime in 2018, not sure when. But we're airing! #ResuscitateTimeless," he tweeted.
Kripke thanked the fans for helping revive the show.
"So huge thanks to @nbc for supporting us. And THANKS for the fan support. It's a MAJOR reason we're back. It worked, guys! #TimelessRenewed,' he tweeted.
NBC's Upfront presentation takes place on Monday morning in New York City.
-- Jolie Lash