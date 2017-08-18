Tina Fey Returns Returns To 'Weekend Update,' Blasts Trump Over Charlottesville

Tina Fey has returned to "Weekend Update" on "Saturday Night Live" to discuss the violence surrounding a white nationalist rally near her alma mater's campus in Charlottesville.

Fey sported a University of Virginia sweatshirt Thursday on "Weekend Update: Summer Edition."

She says it broke her heart to see "these evil forces" descend on Charlottesville.

Tina Fey returns to the 'Weekend Update' desk on August 17, 2017

WATCH: Tina Fey's Most Fetch Quotes

She also criticized President Donald Trump for blaming "both sides" for the violence. She says, "Nazis are always bad. I don't care what you say."

She noted that another white nationalist rally is planned for Saturday in New York and joked that she hopes neo-Nazis in the city "get the ham salad kicked out of them by a bunch of drag queens."

WATCH: Charlottesville Violence: Lady Gaga, Kevin Hart & More Stars React

Fey co-hosted the "Weekend Update" segment from 2000 to 2006.

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa Wk49

Related news

Latest News