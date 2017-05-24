Tom Cruise Confirms 'Top Gun' Sequel: 'It's Definitely Happening'

The Danger Zone may have gotten old and dusty, but Tom Cruise says he's about to fly back in.

The 54-year-old actor says the long-discussed sequel to "Top Gun" is a sure thing and should start shooting soon.

Cruise made the announcement Wednesday in response to questions from anchors on the Australian morning news show "Sunrise."

Tom Cruise attends the Japan Press Conference of ‘Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation’ at the Peninsula Hotel Ballroom on August 2, 2015 in Tokyo

PHOTOS: Tom Cruise: Hollywood's Original 'Maverick'

The actor said filming will likely begin within the next year. He added, "It's definitely happening."

Cruise has said in similar interviews that the film was in development and a strong possibility, but has not offered such clear confirmation.

WATCH: Tom Cruise Says He's 'Been Looking' For A Rom-Com To Star In!

The 1986 Reagan-era flyboy epic propelled Cruise to superstar status.

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the original, had been dropping hints too. He posted a picture of himself and Cruise on Saturday's 31st anniversary of the original's release.

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Live Nation sweeps '17
RueLaLa Wk37

Related news

Latest News