Tom Felton's Mom Sleeps Next To A 'Harry Potter' Cast Photo

Picture perfect! Tom Felton's mom knows that Hogwarts will always be close to home.
The "Harry Potter" star posted an adorable Instagram photo on Sunday of a special photo his mom keeps by her nightstand next to her bed that features him, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.
"Mums bedside picture. Love to all the wonderful mums x," Tom captioned his Insta.
The photo looks like it's a shot from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" back in 2001, and features a sweet message specifically for Tom's mom.
"To Mum Love always Tom Felton," he signed the photo for his No. 1 fan.
Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the movie franchise, quickly commented on his co-star's post.
"This is bullsh*t. I'm not even in it," Matthew exclaimed.
But Tom worked his magic to defuse the situation with his witty response.
"@mattdavelewis she has a separate one for you Bottomlong. Poster size," he joked.
10 points to Slytherin and Gryffindor for this epic social media exchange!
-- Kevin Zelman