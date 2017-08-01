Tom Hiddleston To Star In Kenneth Branagh's 'Hamlet' On London Stage

"Thor" star Tom Hiddleston is to play Hamlet on the London stage — but fans will need a bit of luck to get a ticket.

Hiddleston is set to play the moody Danish prince for three weeks in September at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art's 180-seat theater.

The production, directed by Kenneth Branagh, is a fundraiser for the theater school, one of Britain's best. Branagh and Hiddleston are both graduates of RADA.