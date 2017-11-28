Tom Holland made a hysterical
mistake during an Instagram Live on Tuesday. The "Spider-Man" actor, who is set to star
in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity Way" movie, went live
on Instagram to unbox a gift he received from his "Avengers" co-star
Mark Ruffalo.
Tom opens the box and pulls out the new poster for the upcoming, "Avengers: Infinity War."
Tom Holland Accidentally Shows Confidential 'Avengers: Infinity War' Poster On Instagram Live (Instagram)
"Woah! Yo! That's dope! I guess this is the new 'Avengers.' 'Avengers: Infinity War' May 4th. That is so cool," Tom says excitedly as he stares at the poster.
"Let's see what else he put in here," Tom continues.
Tom then reaches into the box and pulls out a piece of paper with a note from Mark. It reads, "Hi Tom I'm so excited to be working with you on 'Infinity War' I thought you'd like to be the first to see the poster for the movie. Enjoy."
As Tom turns the note over to see if there is anything written on the back, he sees what his viewers saw while he was reading the note out loud.
"CONFIDENTIAL DO NOT SHARE" is written across the back. That's when Tom realizes his massive blunder and in a state of pure panic, he immediately shuts his Instagram Live off.
Unfortunately for Spidey, fans already captured the whole video and
shared it across social media. Check out Tom's full Instagram Live here.
About an hour after the livestream ended, Marvel officially released the poster for the much-anticipated "Avengers" flick.
What do you think Marvel fans? Did Tom spill the beans on the movie poster? Or was this a seriously strategic media reveal between Spidey and Hulk?
-- Kevin Zelman