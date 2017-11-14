Tracee Ellis Ross To Host The American Music Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross will be close by when her mom, Diana Ross, is honored at Sunday's American Music Awards because she'll be hosting the show.

The "black-ish" actress says she's excited to be named the host but is "especially thrilled" to do it the year that her mother is getting the Lifetime Achievement award.

Diana Ross will not only be honored but will also take the stage to perform. Tracee Ellis Ross is following in the footsteps of her mom, who hosted the American Music Awards years ago.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Television Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration at The Montage Beverly Hills on August 21, 2017 in Beverly Hills

(Getty Images)

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross Dishes On Her Big Met Gala Night

Performers at Sunday's event in Los Angeles include Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Niall Horan.

Christina Aguilera will perform a special tribute to "The Bodyguard" soundtrack, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News