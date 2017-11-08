Troy Gentry's Widow Angie Gentry Is Brought To Tears By 2017 CMA Award Tribute To Her Husband

The tribute began with a soaring rendition of Montgomery Gentry's hit song "My Town" and was performed by Rascal Flatts and Dierks Bentley. Midway through the song, Troy's country music duo partner, Eddie Montgomery, took the stage to truly pay tribute to T-Roy. Pictures of the duo singing at their concerts panned on the screens, and Angie couldn't control her emotions.



As the performance closed, Angie was spotted dabbing at tears as she looked upon her husband's face. Their 15-year-old daughter Kaylee was also spotted by her mother's side.

Throughout the performance, several other stars, including Lauren Alaina, were spotted crying during the tribute.