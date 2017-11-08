Troy Gentry's Widow Angie Gentry Is Brought To Tears By 2017 CMA Award Tribute To Her Husband

Troy Gentry's widow, Angie Gentry, was overcome with emotion on Wednesday night as her late husband's pictures flashed across the stage during the tribute performance to him at the 51s Annual CMA Awards.
Troy, who tragically passed away at the age of 50 in a helicopter crash in New Jersey in September, was a beloved member of the country music community.
Angie Gentry is overcome with emotion at the 2017 CMA Awards. (ABC)
The tribute began with a soaring rendition of Montgomery Gentry's hit song "My Town" and was performed by Rascal Flatts and Dierks Bentley. Midway through the song, Troy's country music duo partner, Eddie Montgomery, took the stage to truly pay tribute to T-Roy. Pictures of the duo singing at their concerts panned on the screens, and Angie couldn't control her emotions.
As the performance closed, Angie was spotted dabbing at tears as she looked upon her husband's face. Their 15-year-old daughter Kaylee was also spotted by her mother's side.
Throughout the performance, several other stars, including Lauren Alaina, were spotted crying during the tribute.
(Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Dierks Bentley, Gary LeVox, and Jay DeMarcus perform onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
It was an emotional night for the country music community, and clearly extremely emotional for Troy's widow.
Montgomery Gentry earned 15 CMA nominations throughout their storied career and had one CMA win in 2000 for Vocal Duo of the Year. Eddie has largely stayed out of the spotlight following the sudden passing of his friend and collaborator.
You are missed, Troy.