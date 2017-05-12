TV Renewals & Cancellations: Is Your Favorite Show Returning For The 2017-2018 Season?

It's Upfronts time for the networks, which means we're finding out which shows are coming back and which ones are exiting their networks' schedules.
Scan the list below to see the status of your favorite dramas and comedies on ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC.
(If there’s nothing listed next to the show name, we don’t know the status yet. )
ABC:
"American Crime": Not coming back
"American Housewife": Renewed
"black-ish": Renewed
"The Catch": Not coming back
"Designated Survivor": Renewed
"Dr. Ken": Not coming back
"Fresh Off the Boat": Renewed
"Grey's Anatomy": Renewed
"The Goldbergs": Renewed for two more seasons
"How to Get Away with Murder": Renewed
"Imaginary Mary": Not coming back
"Last Man Standing": Not coming back
"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.": Renewed
"Modern Family": Renewed for two more seasons
"The Middle": Renewed
"Once Upon a Time": Renewed
"Quantico": Renewed
"The Real O'Neals": Not coming back
"Scandal": Renewed
"Secrets and Lies": Not coming back
"Speechless": Renewed
"Time After Time": Not coming back
ABC's New Pick-Ups (New shows for 2017-2018):
"The Good Doctor" (drama)
"For The People" (drama)
"The Crossing" (drama)
"The Gospel of Kevin" (drama)
"Deception" (drama)
Untitled Zach Braff project (untitled)
"The Mayor" (comedy)
"Splitting Up Together" (comedy)
Fox
"24 Legacy"
"APB": Not coming back
"Bob's Burgers": Renewed
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine": Renewed
"Empire": Renewed
"The Exorcist": Renewed
"Family Guy": Renewed
"Gotham": Renewed
"Last Man On Earth": Renewed
"Lethal Weapon": Renewed
"Lucifer": Renewed
"Making History": Not coming back
"The Mick": Renewed
"New Girl": Renewed for seventh & final season.
"Pitch": Not coming back
"Rosewood": Not coming back
"Scream Queens": Not coming back
"Sleepy Hollow": Not coming back
"Son of Zorn": Not coming back
"Star": Renewed
"The X-Files": A second event series was recently announced
Fox’s New Pick-Ups (new shows for 2017-2018):
"Ghosted" (Comedy)
"LA To Vegas" (Comedy)
"The Orville" (drama)
"The Gifted" (Marvel drama)
"The Resident" (drama)
NBC:
"Blindspot": Renewed
"The Blacklist": Renewed
"The Blacklist: Redemption": Not coming back
"Chicago Fire": Renewed
"Chicago Justice"
"Chicago Med": Renewed
"Chicago P.D.": Renewed
"The Good Place": Renewed
"Great News": Renewed
"Law & Order: SVU" : Renewed
"Powerless": Not coming back
"Shades of Blue": Renewed
"Superstore": Renewed
"Taken": Renewed
"Timeless": Update -- The show has been renewed. The news was confirmed on Saturday.
"This Is Us": Renewed for two more seasons
"Trial & Error"
NBC's New Pick-Ups (new shows for 2017-2018):
"Rise" (drama)
"For God & Country" (drama)
"Reverie" (drama)
"Good Girls" (drama)
"Will & Grace" revival (comedy)
"A.P. Bio" (comedy)
CBS:
"2 Broke Girls": Not coming back
"Big Bang Theory": Renewed for two more seasons
"Blue Bloods": Renewed
"Bull": Renewed
"Code Black": Renewed
"Criminal Minds": Renewed
"Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders"
"Elementary": Renewed
"The Great Indoors": Not coming back
"Hawaii Five-0": Renewed
"Kevin Can Wait": Renewed
"Life In Pieces": Renewed
"MacGyver": Renewed
"Madam Secretary": Renewed
"Man with a Plan": Renewed
"Mom": Renewed
"NCIS": Renewed
"NCIS: Los Angeles": Renewed
"NCIS: New Orleans": Renewed
"Scorpion": Renewed
"Superior Donuts": Renewed
The CW
"Arrow": Renewed
"DC's Legends of Tomorrow": Renewed
"The Flash": Renewed
"Frequency": Not coming back, per The Hollywood Reporter
"iZombie": Renewed
"Jane the Virgin": Renewed
"No Tomorrow": Not coming back, per THR
"The Originals": Renewed
"Reign": In its final season
"Riverdale": Renewed
"Supergirl": Renewed
"Supernatural": Renewed
"The 100": Renewed
The CW's New Pick-ups (new shows for 2017-2018):
"Dynasty" (drama)
"Valor" (drama)
"Black Lightning" (drama)
"Life Sentence" (drama)
-- Jolie Lash