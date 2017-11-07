Twitter Erupted Over The Emotional Breakup on 'Supergirl'

The breakup that almost took down Twitter?
Before season 3 of "Supergirl" premiered, it was announced that Floriana Lima, who plays Maggie Sawyer, was going to be leaving the superhero drama series after episode 5. And it had loyal viewers wondering what would happen to Maggie's relationship with Alex Danvers, played by Chyler Leigh.
And this week, it went down! Viewers learned in this week's episode that the fan-favorite couple, also known as #Sanvers, could not get on the same page when it came to children. Alex always wanted kids, but Maggie was on the fence, which ultimately lead to their emotional breakup.
Fans took to Twitter to thank Floriana and Chyler for their relationship and also expressed their disappointment over seeing it come to an end.
Back in season 2, the couple met after the failed attempt to assassinate President Olivia Marsdin, which the one-and-only Lynda Carter portrayed.
In an interview for TVLine, Chyler was happy to be a part of the show's only LGBTQ relationship, "What we were able to do together for the community, but also for just like our friendship and being able to establish such strong characters… that goes beyond how many episodes we do together. I'm incredibly grateful for that."
Everyone is so sad to see Sanvers go!
-- Kevin Zelman