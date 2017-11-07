Twitter Erupted Over The Emotional Breakup on 'Supergirl'

The breakup that almost took down Twitter?

Before season 3 of "Supergirl" premiered, it was announced that Floriana Lima, who plays Maggie Sawyer, was going to be leaving the superhero drama series after episode 5. And it had loyal viewers wondering what would happen to Maggie's relationship with Alex Danvers, played by Chyler Leigh.

And this week, it went down! Viewers learned in this week's episode that the fan-favorite couple, also known as #Sanvers, could not get on the same page when it came to children. Alex always wanted kids, but Maggie was on the fence, which ultimately lead to their emotional breakup.